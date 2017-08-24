Planning to take on the likes of Amazon and Google, Samsung is working on a smart speaker that will be launched soon.

CNBC is reporting that Samsung’s DJ Koh said the smart speaker was on the way. He, however, did not give a clear timeline for the release.

“Maybe soon we will announce it. I am already working on it,” Koh told CNBC in an interview.

The company teased new Galaxy-series of devices at the Note 8 launch event and promised to showcase them at the IFA trade fair next month. A smart speaker could be one of these devices, but we don’t expect to see it in store before the holiday season.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing about the Samsung’s smart speaker plans. WSJ had first reported about the speaker back in July. It revealed the smart speaker was code-named ‘Vega’ and has been in development for a year. It allegedly uses Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

No other details are available at this point, but Vega’s features to be mostly in line with Amazon Echo and Google Home.

In other news, Google is also reportedly working on a smaller version of its Home device. It will be announced at the company’s hardware event on October 5. The event will also host the launch of Google’s new Chromebook Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones.