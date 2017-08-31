SanDisk unveils world’s highest-capacity microSD card

Looking to expand your smartphone or tablet’s storage even future, WD-owned SanDisk has introduced a 400GB microSD card in the market. This is the world’s highest-capacity microSD card till date.

Priced at $249.99, the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card will go on sale beginning today in select countries. It should work in most high-end and mid-range smartphones as they typically come with support for upto 2TB cards.

According to SanDisk, the new microSD card supports superfast transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s.

“We continue to push technology boundaries and transform the way consumers use their mobile devices. By focusing on achieving new technology milestones, we enable consumers to keep up with their mobile-centric lifestyles with storage solutions they trust,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital.

In addition to the new 400GB card, SanDisk also offers microSD card in 256GB, 200GB, 128GB and more capacities.