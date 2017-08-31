Sony reveals which Xperia phones will get Android 8.0 Oreo update

Sony has finally revealed the names of the Xperia smartphones, which will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update in the coming months.

According to the company, Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and the newly announced Xperia XA1 Plus will receive the Oreo update.

If your Xperia model doesn’t feature in this list, you are out of luck for an official update. Your best bet will be to head over XDA and get hold of a custom Oreo ROM in the coming weeks/ months.

Sony hasn’t shared specifics on when the Oreo OTAs will be rolled-out, but it is quite early for that. We will let you guys know as and when we have more information about the same.