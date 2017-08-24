Sony Xperia XZ1 official renders leaked

If Sony’s Xperia XZ1 smartphone hadn’t already leaked enough, the phone has now appeared in another leak. The official renders of this Sony fall flagship appeared as a part of an Amazon listing on Wednesday. Although the listing has since been stripped clean, the renders are already circulating online.

The renders confirm that Sony is indeed going with the same design language that it has used in Xperia XZ Premium and XZs.

Sony Xperia XZ1 specifications

Rumours indicate the Sony Xperia XZ1 specifications will be quite similar to XZ Premium apart from some small tweaks. The XZ1 will come with a 5.2-inch display, Android 8 Oreo and Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone will also pack a 19MP rear shooter and 12MP front camera.

The Amazon listing also revealed that the XZ1 will retail at 599 GBP (Rs 49,110).

The Japanese electronics giant is hosting a press event on August 31 at IFA, where we expect it to officially unveil XZ1 with its smaller sibling XZ1 Compact.

