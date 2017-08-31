Sony introduces Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact with Android Oreo

After numerous leaks and rumours, Japanese technology giant Sony on Thursday unveiled the new Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact smartphones at IFA trade fair. Part of the company’s high-end portfolio, the new phones will face intense competition from the likes of Samsung, LG, OnePlus and Xiaomi.

The new XZ1 smartphones will go on sale in September with XZ1 being offered for $699.99 and XZ1 Compact being available for $599.99.

In the recent years, Sony has slimmed its smartphone portfolio and focussed on select markets to gain profitability. But this has come at the expense of the company’s smartphone market share.

Features

Sony’s new smartphones can capture 3D-images and sport full HD HDR displays. According to the company, the new 3D Creator feature will allow the users to walk around a subject with camera app open and the built-in software will then able to render a 3-D image of that subject.

The Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact run on Android 8.0 Oreo, making the first smartphones worldwide to come with Oreo pre-installed, giving them a slight advantage over flagship models from the other companies.

In terms of design, Sony is sticking with the boxy look that its phones have carried in the recent years. The company however has refined it with addition of all-metal frame on XZ1. XZ1 Compact will however pack a glass fiber and plastic construction.

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will include 4GB of RAM and 2700 mAh battery.