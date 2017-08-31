Sony’s Homepod look-alike speaker uses Google Assistant

Joining the likes of Anker, Panasonic and Mobvoi, Sony has announced a smart speaker with Google Assistant on-board. The Japanese electronics giant on Thursday showcased the new LF-S50G wireless speaker at IFA trade fair.

According to Sony, LF-S50G will go on sale beginning October with a price-tag of $199.99.

Sporting a design very similar to Apple’s HomePod, Sony’s LF-S50G can play music, answer queries and control smart home products using Google Assistant.

“Now you can get Sony’s awesome sound quality and design with the Google Assistant built-in. This functionality is another example of Sony’s commitment to customer choice by delivering new and innovative technologies,” said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics.

Features & specifications