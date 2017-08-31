31 AUG

Sony’s Homepod look-alike speaker uses Google Assistant

Sony LF-S50GJoining the likes of Anker, Panasonic and Mobvoi, Sony has announced a smart speaker with Google Assistant on-board. The Japanese electronics giant on Thursday showcased the new LF-S50G wireless speaker at IFA trade fair.

According to Sony, LF-S50G will go on sale beginning October with a price-tag of $199.99.

Sporting a design very similar to Apple’s HomePod, Sony’s LF-S50G can play music, answer queries and control smart home products using Google Assistant.

“Now you can get Sony’s awesome sound quality and design with the Google Assistant built-in. This functionality is another example of Sony’s commitment to customer choice by delivering new and innovative technologies,” said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics.

Features & specifications

  • 360 degree, vertical two-way facing speaker system
  • Dedicated subwoofe
  • Omnidirectional two stage diffuser
  • Supports smartphone pairing via Bluetooth and NFC
  • IPX3 splash-proof design with a water repellant surface
  • Supports gesture controls to begin playing music, skipping tracks, or adjusting the volume

Sony LF-S50G specs

Post Author: Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of AndroidOS.in. If you'd like to reach him, drop an email at 'gaurav@androidos.in' or connect with him on Twitter (@gauravshukla).

