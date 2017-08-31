Sony’s Xperia XA1 Plus brings 23MP camera, 5.5-inch screen

Alongside the new Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, Sony announced the new Xperia XA1 Plus smartphone at IFA today. The phone will go on sale in October for $329.99.

XA1 Plus isn’t meant to wow anyone and is being targeted at the mid-range buyers. The phone doesn’t pack any fancy gimmicks, but comes with the standard set of features that you will find in most smartphones.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor and sports 5.5-inch full HD display. On the imaging front, Sony has packed a 23-megapixel rear camera with 24mm wide-angle lens.There is an 8MP front shooter onboard as well.

Unliks XZ1 phones, XA1 Plus doesn’t run on Oreo but will come with Nougat. The company has however promised to provide Oreo update for the smartphone.

Check out the full specs sheet below.

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds

In addition to the XA1 Plus, Sony also showcased a new pair of wireless earbuds – WF-1000X. Packing noise cancellation technology, the new earbuds will offer up to 9 hours of music on the go.

“Taken out of the case, the WF-1000X earbuds automatically power on and connect to the most recent device while the equalizer enables users to set the sound to their personal preference,” explained Sony in a press release.

Sony says WF-1000X earbuds will go on sale in September at $199.99.