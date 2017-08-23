Swipe Telecom brings Rs 2,999 4G VoLTE Android smartphone

Expanding its line-up of budget 4G Android devices, Swipe Telecom has introduced the new Swipe Neo Power in the Indian market. Priced at just Rs 2,999, the smartphone is now available at online retailers like Amazon.in, HomeShop18 etc.

“Swipe Neo Power is a budget phone specifically designed to cater the needs of common man of our country. Every citizen in India should be able to avail the benefit of Digital India in true sense. Neo Power comes with all the amazing features that every man needs in his phone these days,” said Swipe CEO Shripal Gandhi.

According to Swipe, the Neo Power will be offered in Black, Gold and Grey colour options.

Swipe Neo Power specifications

Given the price-tag, the specifications of the device are quite basic and it runs on two-year-old Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The phone sports a 4-inch FWVGA 854x480p display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor.

Swipe Neo Power also packs 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE connectivity. On the imaging front, the company has included a 5MP primary camera with LED flash and 2MP front shooter. In addition, the phone features a 2500 mAh battery.

With such low-end specifications, it would be important to see whether the Swipe Neo Power is able to offer reliable performance.

