The Walking Dead is getting Pokémon Go-style AR zombie game

Looking for a zombie version of Pokémon Go, you are in luck. Popular TV series The Walking Dead and developer Next Games are teaming up to bring a location-based augmented reality (AR) game – The Walking Dead: Our World, which will allow you to fight the undead in real world places like a hospital, store or street.

“Fight walkers on the streets, in the park, on your sofa, wherever and whenever you want,” the companies noted in a statement.

You will have access to weapons like guns, swords, grenades and more to fend off the zombie hordes. In addition, you will also get help from The Walking Dead characters like Rick, Daryl, and Michonne, to battle the walkers.

Pokémon Go was a massive success and The Walking Dead: Our World looks to capitalise on that by offering a similar experience. The zombie drama might not have the same level of following as Pokémon, but it is still hugely popular with a massive fanbase.

There is no release date as of now but the companies have said that the game is coming soon. It will be available on both iOS and Android.

Check out the game trailer below: