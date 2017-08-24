Top 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features you need to know about

Even after that massive Note 7 debacle, Samsung is not giving up on the Note-series just yet. The company on Wednesday took the wraps off new Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone has quite a few nifty tricks up its sleeve. In this post, I will be talking about the top five features of the Note 8 that you should care about. These are the features that make Note 8 different from your normal Android smartphone.

Rear cameras

One of the most noticeable new features in the Note 8 is the dual-camera set-up on the back of the phone. This is the first time Samsung has put in two cameras on the back of any Galaxy-series smartphone. The set-up includes two 12MP sensors, one of which is wide-angle and other is a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. Both sensors also support optical image stabilisation.

Having dual-cameras allows Samsung to offer some cool new features like Live Focus, where the phone blurs the background in the photo to create DSLR-like bokeh effect. According to Samsung, the Note 8 users will be able adjust the focus even after taking the photograph.

DeX

Introduced with S8 earlier this year, DeX is an accessory that lets users connect their smartphone to a monitor, keyboard and mouse for desktop experience. What’s even better that the whole experience is seamless and powered by your smartphone. Samsung says since its launch with S8, DeX has gotten a lot of improvements including more apps and games optimised for desktop experience. According to the company, you can start a task on your phone, then dock your phone and complete the task in a desktop environment.

DeX currently works with Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+.

App Pair

Although Galaxy Note-series has supported multi-window for quite some time, Galaxy Note 8 brings a new App Pair trick. This feature allows users to pre-configure two apps that will be launched simultaneously in split-screen mode. So, if you are someone who likes to have two particular apps open at the same time, you are in luck.

New S-Pen tricks

Not only the new S-Pen comes with finer tip and better pressure sensitivity, Samsung has also made several software level changes. Users will now be able to just pull out the S-Pen and write as many as 100 pages of notes without even unlocking the device. This was limited to just one note in earlier versions of Note.

In addition, Samsung is allowing users to create Live Messages with S-Pen. The Note 8 users will be able to draw something, write something or simply make random movements with S-Pen and the phone will capture the whole exercise and creates a cool GIF out of it. This GIF can be shared with anyone.

Giant Infinity display

Samsung likes increasing display-size with every new iteration of Galaxy Note and the company has done the same with Note 8. The smartphone sports a massive 6.3-inch Super AMOLED QHD Infinity display. The company claims that such a big screen will allow users to make the most of multitasking.