Videocon Mobiles has announced the launch of its new Metal Pro 2 Android phone in Indian market. The company today revealed that Metal Pro 2 will be available beginning the end of August.

The phone has been priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in Gold and Space Gray colours.

Featuring a 5-inch 720p HD screen, the new Videocon Metal Pro 2 is powered by MediaTek’s 1.2GHz quad-core MT6737 chip. The phone also includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded using the hybrid microSD/ SIM slot.

On the imaging front, Videocon has packed a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back while the front houses a 3.2MP camera. All the connectivity bells and whistles including 4G VoLTE support are available in the smartphone.

In terms of software, the Metal Pro 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The company has not given any indication on whether the Android 8.0 update be available at any point for the phone.

As the name indicates, the phone comes with a metal back while the front is all glass.

You can check out the full specifications below.