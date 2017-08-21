Videocon launches Metal Pro 2 smartphone, priced at Rs 6,999

Videocon Metal Pro 2Videocon Mobiles has announced the launch of its new Metal Pro 2 Android phone in Indian market. The company today revealed that Metal Pro 2 will be available beginning the end of August.

The phone has been priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in Gold and Space Gray colours.

Featuring a 5-inch 720p HD screen, the new Videocon Metal Pro 2 is powered by MediaTek’s 1.2GHz quad-core MT6737 chip. The phone also includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded using the hybrid microSD/ SIM slot.

On the imaging front, Videocon has packed a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back while the front houses a 3.2MP camera. All the connectivity bells and whistles including 4G VoLTE support are available in the smartphone.

In terms of software, the Metal Pro 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The company has not given any indication on whether the Android 8.0 update be available at any point for the phone.

As the name indicates, the phone comes with a metal back while the front is all glass.

You can check out the full specifications below.

Videocon Metal Pro 2
GENERAL Metal Pro 2
Form factor Touchscreen
Dimensions (mm) 145.2X72.6X8.4
Battery capacity (mAh) 2000mAh
Removable battery Yes
Colours Grey/Gold
SAR value 1.37 W/Kg
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches) 5″
Touchscreen Yes
Resolution 720*1280 pixels
HARDWARE
Processor 1.25GHz quad-core
Processor make MediaTek MT6737
RAM 2GB
Internal storage 16GB
Expandable storage Yes
Expandable storage type MicroSD (Hybrid Slot)
Expandable storage up to (GB) 128
CAMERA
Rear camera 13 MP
Flash Yes
Front camera 3.2 MP
SOFTWARE
Operating System Android N (7.0)
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi Yes
Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 b/g/n
GPS Yes
Bluetooth Yes, V4.0
NFC No
Infrared No
USB OTG NO
FM Yes
Number of SIMs 2 (Hybrid Slot)
SIM 1
SIM Type Micro
GSM/CDMA GSM
3G Yes
4G/ LTE Yes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type Nano
GSM/CDMA GSM
3G Yes
4G/ LTE Yes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes
SENSORS
Compass/ Magnetometer No
Proximity sensor Yes
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Temperature sensor No