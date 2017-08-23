Vivo V7+ launching in India on September 7

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is preparing to introduce its new Vivo V7+ smartphone in the Indian market. The company on Tuesday sent out invites for a press event on September 7 where it will be showcasing the device.

Still unofficial, the Vivo V7+ is a mystery at this point, but if the company invite is any indication, the phone’s USP will be the first-facing camera.

“Redefine the selfie experience with the revolutionary selfie camera,” Vivo wrote in the press invite. It is highly unlikely that brand will be doing anything truly ‘revolutionary’ or ‘redefining,’ but you can expect to see an improvement on the Vivo V5+’s front-facing dual camera set-up. V5+’s dual-camera setup features a 20MP sensor for image capture and 8MP shooter to take in the depth information, which allows the phone to offer interesting image effects.

Rumoured specifications

Industry insiders indicate the V7+ could feature a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor and 4G LTE support. The phone is also expected to run on Android Nougat and pack 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The pricing is likely to hover around Rs 28-30,000.

The Vivo V7+ will be joining the company’s V5 Plus, V5S, and V5 smartphones in the V-series. The company also sells several smartphones in its Y-series.