Vivo Y69 with 16MP front camera launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has introduced the new Y69 smartphone in the Indian market. Part of the company’s Y-series of products, the smartphone will be available beginning September 1. It has been priced at Rs 14,990.

“We are pleased to introduce the Y69 in the Y series product portfolio and are confident that its premium design and superior camera features will offer great value to customers at an ideal price point,” said Vivo India’s Kenny Zhang.

In addition to Y-series, Vivo offers smartphones as a part of its V-series. One V-series phone – V7+, is scheduled to be unveiled on September 7 in the country.

Vivo Y69 specifications

Vivo Y69 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s FunTouch UI. It is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6570 processor and packs 3GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging capabilities, which is the USP of the phone, the Y69 features a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash as well as a 16MP front shooter.

Other key specifications of the smartphone include fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM and 5.5-inch HD IPS display.