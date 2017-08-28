WhatsApp verified business accounts are coming soon

If a post on popular chat application WhatsApp’s website is any indication, it will soon be officially debuting verified business accounts on its platform.

First spotted by WABetaInfo.com, the website entry reveals that business accounts are currently in a pilot program with select numbers of businesses participating in it. The verified accounts carry a green badge beside their name, indicating WhatsApp has confirmed that the phone number of that contact belongs to a business account.

“WhatsApp is exploring ways for you to communicate with the businesses that matter to you.WhatsApp will also let you know when you start talking to a business via yellow messages inside a chat. There is no way to delete these messages from the chat,” the Facebook-owned company wrote on its website.

Like most other social media companies, WhatsApp also wants businesses to use its platform to reach their consumers, in turn giving it way to monetise the user-base. With over 1 billion daily users, it is a great place for the brands to engage with their patrons.

We are hoping to see an official announcement in the coming weeks, which should give us more information about verified business accounts and their unique features.