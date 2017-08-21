Xiaomi working on an Android One smartphone: Report

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on its first Android One smartphone. The company will be releasing a variant of its Mi 5X phone, which will make use of the Android One initiative and feature the stock Android look.

Traditionally Xiaomi phones have run on the company’s proprietary MIUI platform, which although is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but packs several of the company’s own tweaks including an iOS-like app launcher.

Originally introduced back in 2014, Android One program hasn’t seen much uptake. At one time, it seemed that Google had put the program on back-burner, but we continued to see one or two new devices here and there. The last Android One smartphone to be launched was General Mobile GM 6, which was announced at MWC earlier this year, and became available in markets such as Turkey, Italy, Netherlands and others.

If the leak from Indonesian certification agency POSTEL is to be believed, Google is planning to bring the Android One back in limelight with the introduction of the Xiaomi Android One phone.

Other details are unclear at the moment, but we could hear more about the phone at today’s Android O launch event.

To remind you, the original Xiaomi Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch FHD display, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 3080 mAh battery.

Source: POSTEL via Krispitech and XDA