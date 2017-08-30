Xiaomi to reveal Mi Mix 2 on September 11

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will unveil the new Mi Mix 2 smartphone on September 11 in Beijing. Known for its edge-to-edge display, the Mi Mix-series is the pinnacle of smartphone innovation from Xiaomi.

With Mi Mix 2, the Chinese manufacturer would like to showcase the best of its capabilities in smartphone production. The details are scarce at this point, but rumours indicate the phone will feature a curved 6.4-inch QHD AMOLED display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Mi Mix 2 will also reportedly come with Snapdragon 835 processor, 19MP primary camera and 13MP front shooter.

There is no word on pricing or availability details at this point, which we hope to hear from the company at September 11 event.

In related news, Xiaomi is also holding a press event on September 5 in India, where it will most likely introduce the Mi 5X for global consumers. The company also recently released an upgraded version of Redmi 4A phone in the country.

Check out the full Mi Mix 2 event promo poster below: