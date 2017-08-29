Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant

Over five months after originally launching the Redmi 4A smartphone in India, Xiaomi has announced that it is adding another variant of the phone in the country. The new variant sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage instead of the 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage present in the original version.

According to Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain, RedMi 4A 3GB variant will go on sale beginning August 31 at Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, PayTM, Tata Cliq and Mi Homes. The variant will retail at Rs. 6,999. To remind you, the OG Redmi 4A sell for Rs. 5,999 in India.

Apart from the increased RAM and storage, Redmi 4A 3GB specifications remain same as 2GB version. The phone will come with 5-inch 720p HD display, 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU, dual-SIM, and 4G VoLTE support.

The phone will also feature 13MP primary camera on the back, 5MP front shooter, 3030 mAh battery and IR sensor.

Among other Xiaomi news, the company is hosting a press event on September 5 in India, where it is expected to launch the Mi 5X smartphone.