Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A debuts in China

Xiaomi has announced its latest generation Redmi Note smartphone in China. Dubbed as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, the phone will be released in three variants with different RAM, CPU and internal storage. These variants will also differ in terms of the presence of fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A goes on sale Tuesday via the company’s own store as well as JD.com. You can check out the pricing later in the post.

According to Xiaomi, Note 5A features a 5.5-inch 720p HD display. The phone also comes with a 13MP primary shooter on the back, 4G LTE, and 3080 mAh battery.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Variant details

Base variant packs Snapdragon 425 processor with 2GB of RAM, 5MP front shooter, 16GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. It will retail CNY 699 (Rs 6,700).

The other two variants include Snapdragon 435 processor, fingerprint scanner, 16MP front camera, front soft light flash and microSD card slot. The 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant of the two has been priced at CNY 899 (Rs 8,600), while the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage version will retail for CNY 1199 (Rs 11,500).

Colour options: Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum Silver

There is no word on the release in other markets including India, but we hope to hear from the company soon.