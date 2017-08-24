Long delayed Yota 3 has finally been launched. The dual-screen smartphone was officially introduced in China recently and will go on sale starting September 18. Chinese retailer JD.com will begin taking the pre-orders on September 5. Following China, the smartphone will reach the Russian shores.

It will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The former has been priced at $360 and the latter will be available at $460.

Yota 3 specifications

Like the previous two iterations, Yota 3 comes with normal and e-ink displays on the front and rear of the phone respectively. The front houses a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD screen while the rear has a 5.2-inch e-ink HD panel. Yota has also packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor in the phone alongside 4GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Yota 3 includes a 12MP primary shooter and 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The Yota 3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, but there is no word on whether it will be getting Oreo anytime soon.

