YouTube gets a new logo, revamped official app

YouTube is officially rolling out a revamped official application. The video-sharing website on Tuesday announced in a blog post that the updated design is also accompanied by bunch of new features.

The new version has already been released in Google Play and will be shortly reaching your Android devices.

What’s YouTube getting today and in the future

New cleaner design : App header has gone white and navigation tabs have been to the bottom. Library and Account tabs have been also added for quick access.

Watch at your own pace : Now, speed up and slow down the playback of a video. This has been available in desktop for sometime now.

Responsive video player : Soon, the YouTube player will seamlessly change shape to match the video format you’re watching, such as vertical, square or horizontal.

New gesture for navigation : In the coming months, jump between videos with a simple swipe of your hand: just swipe left to watch a previous video or swipe right to watch the next one.

Browse and discover while you watch : Expect changes to the area below the player for more ways to browse YouTube videos in the future.

New logo

In addition to the updated app, YouTube is also getting a new logo, which is a tweaked version of the existing logo. Take a look below.

You will also be seeing design changes to the desktop version of the website.