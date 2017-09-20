More than 20 Android Wear smartwatches launching this fall

Google has announced that several of the Android Wear partners will be releasing smartwatches this fall (autumn). The search giant is working with watch makers like Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Guess, Gc, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger to produce Android Wear-powered smartwatches.

“Android Wear was created to take smartwatches beyond “one size fits all.” That’s why we’re thrilled there are even more ways to express your style this fall—all while keeping you informed with messages at a glance, activity tracking, and help from your Google Assistant,” David Singleton, VP Of Engineering, Android Wear, wrote in a blog post.

Google did not share any specifics about the upcoming smartwatches, but the blog post is full of examples from the existing Android Wear smartwatches and how each of them carries unique and interesting features. If you are in the market for an Android Wear smartwatch, the Google blog post is a great place to start.

New Michael Kors Access smartwatches go on sale in US

Google might be talking about the future, but Michael Kors has just started selling two smartwatches that they had announced back in March. The Grayson and Sofie smartwatches are now available from the company’s US website in a number of colors with prices starting from $350.

According to Michael Kors, The Grayson is aimed at men with a 1.39-inch 454x454p display and the Sofie is for women with a 1.19-inch 390x390p display.

Other specifications of these watches are pretty standard – Snapdragon 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM, and IP67 water resistance.