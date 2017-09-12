Amazon’s new Fire TV models leaked

Amazon is reportedly planning to launch two Fire TV models before the end of this year. The first is going to a Chromecast like dongle that will plug into your TV’s HDMI port, and the second one is going to be the flagship Fire TV device with built-in functionality similar to Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Dot speaker.

According to AFTVnews, both models will support 4K HDR streaming at 60 fps. Let’s start with the first model, which is expected to sit between the existing Fire TV stick and the upcoming flagship model in the e-retail giant’s portfolio. It is going to be a pretty straight-forward device with a HDMI plug for TV input and microUSB port for power. As per a leaked benchmark, the device will be powered by 1.5GHz quad-core CPU and will feature 2GB of RAM with 8GB of internal storage.

The leaked flagship Fire TV model is more mysterious though. No word on the internal components at this point, but it is said to have all the functionality of an Echo Dot with built-in streaming support. As you can see in the image on top, it will sport a cube-like shape and feature an array of far-field microphones for listening to your commands and a speaker for voice output.

AFTVnews notes that the budget Fire TV dongle could be unveiled as early as this month with actual availability in October. The flagship model will however be released later this year.

Both Fire TV models will be initially launched in the US, followed by availability in select other markets.