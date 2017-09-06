Asus Zenfone 3 Max update fixes VoLTE issues in India

Asus has released a new firmware update for the Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL smartphone in the Indian market. The update finally fixes the VoLTE issues that the consumers started facing after the initial Android 7.1.1 Nougat update in May.

The update change-log is pretty thin and doesn’t include many details. The Asus ZenTalk page states that the update includes a system upgrade (not sure what that means, given it is not going to be a new Android version) and support for India VoLTE.

The update should reach your Zenfone 3 Max automatically over the next few days. If you don’t automatically see the update, head over to Setting > About > System Update to manually check for the update. Do let us know about the update experience and any changes that you might have noticed after the update in the comments section.

In related news, Asus India is all set to launch the Zenfone 4-series in the country. The company is hosting a press event on September 14, where it will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Zenfone 4 phones.