Taiwanese manufacturer Asus on Monday announced the launch of its Zenfone 4-series of smartphones in the United States and Canada. The first Zenfone 4-series phone to be released in the two countries is Asus Zenfone 4 Max ZC554KL. Asus added that other Zenfone 4 models like ZenFone Max 5.2”, ZenFone 4, and ZenFone 4 Pro will go on sale in Q4, 2017.

Coming to the Asus Zenfone 4 Max, the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS display in an aluminum alloy body. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and features dual rear camera setup with 13MP primary camera and a secondary wide-angle camera sensor.

Other specifications of the phone include a massive 5000 mAh battery, 4G, and dual-SIM support. The full spec set is listed at the end of the report.

Pricing and availability

According to Asus, the Zenfone 4 Max can be grabbed from the ASUS Store, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, Abt, and other leading retailers in the US for $199. Canadian consumers will be able to buy the phone at CAD 299. There is no word on exactly which retailers are carrying the Zenfone 4 Max in Canada.

Asus Zenfone 4 Max specifications

Display & resolution: 5.5-inch 1280x720p HD, IPS screen

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

Memory: 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Cameras: Dual rear camera system with 13MP f2.0 (main) + 120° wide-view sensors and 8MP f2.2 front camera

Connectivity: Dual-SIM Wi-Fi b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Micro-USB 2.0 (supports OTG), GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BDS

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat with ASUS ZenUI

Battery: 5000mAh non-removable battery

Others: Fingerprint sensor

Asus Zenfone 4 Max ZC520KL gets firmware update

In related news, Asus has released a software update for Zenfone 4 Max ZC520KL smartphone. It is not the same model being released in the US and Canada. According to a change-log posted on Asus website, the new update includes fix for charging LED indicator delay, Bluetooth headset quality optimisation and improvements to system stability.

The update will automatically reach the compatible Zenfone 4 Max units over-the-air (OTA).