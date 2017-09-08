Asus has released a minor system update for the Zenfone 4 ZE554KL smartphone in select markets. The update is now rolling out over-the-air (OTA) and will reach the supported units of the smartphone over the next few days.

As per the change-log shared by the company, the update brings camera quality improvements, support for low-light HDR photography and couple of bug fixes.

If you don’t automatically receive the update notification, you can manually look for it by going to Settings > About > System update.

Full update change-log

Camera quality improvement and enabled low light HDR

Fixed: Contact app crash after having a call with a hidden phone number

Fixed: Receiver is silent when touch sounds turned on

Originally introduced last month, Zenfone 4 is a mid-range smartphone. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display, dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors, Android Nougat and 3300 mAh battery.

The smartphone is set to be launched in India on September 14. The pricing and availability details are unclear at this point.