If you were one of the few people who purchased the BlackBerry Priv and were waiting for the Android 7 Nougat update, we have some bad news for you.

According to BlackBerry’s GM of Mobility Solutions, Alex Thurber, Priv will not be receiving the Nougat update. Thurber told UTB Blogs that the complex matrix of partners required to work on such an update made the release impossible.

The same maze of partners might also make it unlikely to roll-out the Nougat update for DTEK series of devices, hinted Thurber. He did not confirm whether the update will come or not, but his statement made it seem unlikely.

On the positive side though, Priv, DTEK50 and DTEK60 will continue to receive Android security patches for the near future.

In terms of good news, BlackBerry partners are working to roll-out the Android 8 Oreo update for the KEYone smartphone. There is no timetable right now.

BlackBerry device codenamed Krypton receives certification

In related news, an upcoming BlackBerry smartphone BBD100-1, codenamed Krypton, was recently spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. This sighting indicates that BlackBerry is getting closer to an actual release of the phone.

Rumours indicate BlackBerry Krypton will come with a full HD display, Android Nougat, Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, and 4GB of RAM. The phone will also allegedly pack 4000 mAh battery and fingerprint sensor in the home button. It is going to be an all touch smartphone with no physical keyboard. (via)