Coolpad Cool Play 6 goes on sale in India for Rs. 14,999

Coolpad has begun the sales of the new Cool Play 6 smartphone in the Indian market. The company on Monday revealed that the smartphone is now on sale via Amazon India. Exclusive to the e-retailer, the Cool Play 6 has been priced at Rs. 14,999 and is being offered in the Gentle Gold colour.

At this price-tag, the Coolpad phone will be competing with the likes of Moto G5S Plus, Honor 6X, Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Note and more.

Coolpad’s Cool Play 6 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor. Other specifications of the phone include 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 4000 mAh battery. Full specifications are listed at the end of the report.

The Amazon listing of the smartphone also reveals that Cool Play 6 buyers using Jio network will get 20GB of additional 4G data for free. The e-retailer is offering no cost 3 and 6 months EMI option as well.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS full HD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core CPU

Memory: 6GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage

Cameras: Dual 13MP rear cameras, 8MP front shooter

Battery: 4000 mAh battery

OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

Connectivity: 4G, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C

Others: Fingerprint sensor