Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders are already being shipped in US

Days before the official availability date of September 15, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders have begun shipping to consumers in the US. The first units are expected to reach the consumers as early as September 5.

What’s more interesting is that Note 8 pre-orders aren’t just shipping early from one sales channel. Verizon, Sprint and even Samsung.com has started sending out Note 8 units early.

If these shipments do reach this week or even early next week, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will have some really happy owners.

If you are one of those customers who have received an early shipping notification, do let us know in the comments below.

To remind you, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was officially announced last month. The phone sports a 6.3-inch curved QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and includes dual rear camera and 6GB of RAM.

via Phandroid/ Phone Arena