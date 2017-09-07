Google Feed is now available on Android globally

Google has started to roll-out the updated personalised feed of relevant links about movies, sports, travel and other topics worldwide. Dubbed as Google Feed, the new feature was originally introduced back in December last year and got revamped in July for the US consumers. The revamped version is now coming to Android in other markets.

The Google Feed resides in the Google app installed on your phone. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to learn about your interests, what you search most often, information from other Google products and then serves a set of relevant links that you might like. The feed also takes into account what is trending in your area or around to world.

If you don’t want links about a particular topic in your Google Feed, you can simply tap ‘Not Interested in that topic’ in the options. You can also add your favourite topics that you want to keep up by tapping menu in the top left of the Google app and going to customize. In addition, you will be able to follow certain type of topics right from search results.

Google notes that in order to provide information from diverse perspectives, news stories may have multiple viewpoints from a variety of sources, as well as other related information and articles.

The search giant is working to include the personalised feed in the mobile web version of Google as well.

It is going to be a gradual roll-out over the coming days. You can read more about Google Feed in the company’s original blog post.

