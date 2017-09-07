Google Pixel 2 leak reveals key details about the phone

As Pixel 2 launch draws near, a new leak has revealed key details about this flagship smartphone from Google.

9to5Google is reporting that the Pixel 2 will keep a design similar to its predecessor with a dark silver back and a slate gray glass window covering the top-third portion. The front of the phone is also black. Other Pixel 2 colour variants are a mystery at this point, but the described colour combination with appear in at least one model.

The Pixel 2 is also said to be packing laser auto-focus and will be offered in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants. The original Pixel’s base version has just 32GB of on-board storage.

Among other specifications, the phone will feature a 4.97-inch 1920x1080p full HD screen and front-facing speakers. There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone, but Google might bundle a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack adapter in the box.

9to5Google also added that Pixel 2 as well as Pixel 2 XL will be rated IP68 for water resistance. The phones will run on Android 8.1, which is expected to be next minor Android release. The current Pixel phones are getting Android 8.0 update these days.

In terms of the launch date, October 5, which was first revealed by @evleak, has got another confirmation. So, if you are eagerly waiting for the next-gen Pixel phones, the official announcement is less than a month away.