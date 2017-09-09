Google rolls out new Play Store design

Google is quietly rolling out a new Play Store design to the Android users worldwide. It is a not a full revamp but just includes a new navigation bar and some tweaks to the existing section menu.

New navigation bar functions as a sub-menu of the sections in the main menu. Like Home has ‘For You’, ‘Top Charts’, ‘Categories’, ‘Editors’ Choice’, ‘Family’ and ‘Early Access’ in new navigation bar. Same with other sections like Games, Movies (or Movies & TV), Music, Books, and Newsstand. The navigation bar becomes a sticky menu when you scroll down on the page for quick access to other parts of the section that you are navigating.

The company also seems to have streamlined the navigation drawer (AKA hamburger menu).

All these changes should help the users to easily find what they are looking for in the Play Store. This will also improve the content discoverability in Google Play.

Here are a few screenshots for the updated Play Store user interface:

The updated design will automatically reach your Android device over the next few days. If you have already got the new Play Store UI, do let us know your thoughts in the comments section.