HDR YouTube support comes to smartphones

Google is starting to roll-out support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos in YouTube Android application. Available via an app update, the HDR YouTube support is now available on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, LG V30, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. If you have a smartphone, which is capable of displaying HDR video content, but is not in the current list of supported devices, chances are it will get the support soon enough.

HDR videos show higher contrast and more colors than standard digital video, thus professional cameras are required to capture such content and you need a smartphone with HDR screen to view it.

YouTube has been supporting HDR videos for over ten months now, but the support was limited to watching the content on TV sets with HDR capability.

Where can I find HDR videos on YouTube?

You can start with this playlist of HDR videos. Other good sources for HDR videos are The HDR Channel, 4K Eye, Jacob + Katie Schwarz, and this HDR playlist.

If you get tired of watching random HDR videos on YouTube, you can also use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Vudu to find HDR videos on the supported smartphones.