Honor V9 Play debuts with 5.2-inch HD screen & Android 7.0

As expected, Huawei took the wraps off the new Honor V9 Play smartphone in China on Wednesday. V9 Play is a budget offering and will go on sale in the company’s home market beginning September 12. It carries a price-tag of CNY 999 for the 3G RAM variant and CNY 1199 for the 4GB RAM variant.

According to Huawei Honor team, V9 Play runs on Android 7.0 and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor. The phone features a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen, 3000 mAh battery, 4G LTE, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.

In addition, the Chinese company has included a 13MP f2.0 primary camera on the back of the device with LED flash and an 8MP f2.2 front shooter.

Honor V9 Play will be offered in Rose Gold, Red, Blue and Black colours. There is no word on the release in other markets at this point but we hope to hear from the company in the coming weeks.

Honor V9 Play full specifications

Display: 5.2-inch 1280x720p HD

Processor: Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 CPU

Memory: 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Cameras: 13MP f2.0 primary, 8MP f2.2 secondary front shooter

Connectivity: Dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Battery: 3000 mAh

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Others: Fingerprint sensor

Honor 6 Play

Alongside Honor V9 Play, Huawei’s Honor team also showcased the new Honor 6 Play smartphone at the event. The phone has been priced at CNY 599 and will go on sale beginning September 7 in China.

The Honor 6 Play sports 5-inch HD screen, MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 3020 mAH battery. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and packs 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

It is unclear when the Honor 6 Play will reach other countries at this point.