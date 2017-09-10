Huawei Band 2 Pro is now available in the US

Huawei has launched its new fitness tracker – the Band 2 Pro – in the United States. According to a press release issued by the company, the Band 2 Pro is now available via Amazon.com for $70.

The fitness tracker was originally announced back in July and includes features like heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, activity monitors for running, swimming, walking and other physical activities. In addition, Huawei has included something called a Professional Run Coach feature in the Band 2 Pro. This feature is basically meant to help in creating personalised training programs for stuff like half marathons and 5k.

Among other features, Huawei Band 2 Pro’s Relaxation Training gives users breathing instructions to reduce stress. In addition, the band will also notify the consumers about incoming calls, e-mail notifications, smart alarms and more from their connected smartphone.

Huawei Band 2 Pro is compatible with all Android phones running version 4.4 or above as well as iPhones with iOS 8.0 or higher.

It is being offered in Blue, Black and Red colours.

“Behind the development of the HUAWEI Band 2 Pro is a desire to build a fitness tracker that supports our digital and physical lives while still maintaining an attractive look and feel,” said Vincent Wen, Vice President, Huawei Device USA.

Huawei Band 2 Pro key specifications and features

Inbuilt GPS

5ATM Water Resistance

Sensors : Heart Rate Monitor, 3-axis accelerometer, infrared wear sensor

: Heart Rate Monitor, 3-axis accelerometer, infrared wear sensor Size : 44 mm x 19.7 mm x 10.3 mm (H × W × D)

: 44 mm x 19.7 mm x 10.3 mm (H × W × D) Strap material & Length : TPU, 114.67 mm + 101.35 mm

: TPU, 114.67 mm + 101.35 mm Screen : PMOLED black-and-white screen

: PMOLED black-and-white screen Weight : Approximately 21 g

: Approximately 21 g Connectivity : Bluetooth 4.2

: Bluetooth 4.2 Battery: 105 mAh battery (with expected seven days of continuous use on a single charge)

The Band 2 Pro launch comes just ten days after Huawei US released the MediaPad T3 and MediaPad M3 Lite tablets in the country. Both tablets are currently on sale at Amazon.com and Newegg.

Being sold in two size variants (8-inch and 10-inch) of each model, the tablets run on Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1 and include 16GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. In other specifications, MediaPad T3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor and MediaPad M3 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor.