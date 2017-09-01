JBL introduces three smart speakers with Google Assistant

Smart speakers seems to be all the rage at IFA trade fair in Berlin. After Panasonic, Mobvoi, Anker and Sony, Samsung-owned Harman has now introduced a number of JBL-branded smart speakers with built-in Google Assistant.

The company on Thursday announced that the new JBL-Link series with Google Assistant includes three models, the LINK 10, LINK 20, and LINK 300. All three JBL Link wireless smart speakers can stream music, answer questions, manage everyday tasks, and control smart home devices like other Google Assistant devices.

“We are thrilled to pair JBL’s incredible legacy of award winning sound with our growing line-up of voice-controlled speakers. JBL LINK is a first-class wireless smart speaker that allows consumers to entertain and enjoy world class sound in a sleek package,” said Michael Mauser, President of the Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN.

According to Harman, JBL LINK speakers will go on sale this autumn with the LINK 10 starting at $149, LINK 20 at $199 and LINK 300 at $249.