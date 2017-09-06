Lenovo launches K8 Plus in India, goes on sale Sep 7

Chinese smartphone giant Lenovo unveiled the new K8 Plus smartphone at a press event on Wednesday. Part of the company’s growing K8-family, the smartphone runs on stock Android Nougat and packs a impressive set of specifications.

According to the Chinese company, the K8 Plus will be available starting 12 noon on September 7 exclusively at Flipkart.com. The phone carries a price-tag for Rs. 10,999 for the 3G RAM + 32GB on-board storage version. Lenovo also revealed that it will be offering a 4GB RAM variant of the K8 Plus around the time of festival Diwali in the country. There is no word on the pricing of that version.

Specifications

Sporting a metal build, Lenovo K8 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch full HD display. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P25 octa-core processor and packs 4000 mAh battery. 4G VoLTE and dual-SIM support are present in the phone as well.

For your imaging needs, Lenovo has included dual camera setup on the back of the K8 Plus with 13MP primary and 5MP secondary sensors. There is also an 8MP front shooter with flash.

Other features include microSD card slot, dedicated music key, and Dolby Atmos support.

Lenovo K8 Plus surely looks great on paper and the pricing is amazing. What do you guys think? Is anyone planning to buy the phone on September 7, do let us know your thoughts in the comments.