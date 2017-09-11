LG G6 gets a price-cut in India, now retailing at Rs. 37,990

As LG India gets ready to launch its flagship V30 smartphone in the country, the Korean manufacturer has permanently reduced the price of the G6 smartphone. This G-series phone is now sale at e-retailers like Amazon, Flipkart as well as brick and mortar stores for Rs. 37,990.

Launched in the country in April 2017, LG G6 originally carried a price-tag of Rs. 51,990, but later got a price-cut to Rs. 41,999. This is the second major price-cut for the phone.

LG had played safe and sensible with G6 and avoided any gimmicky features, in turn producing a quite decent Android smartphone.

It features a 5.7-inch 2880x1440p LCD with HDR support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with expansion slot, dual 13MP rear cameras and 5MP front shooter.

The company has also included 3300 mAh battery, Android Nougat and fingerprint sensor in the G6. This is not all, the phone comes with water resistance, 4G LTE support, NFC and the usual set of connectivity options.

Although LG hasn’t given a timeframe for the Android Oreo update for G6, it is quite certain that the phone will get the update in the coming months.