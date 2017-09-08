Xiaomi Mi Note 3 to launch alongside Mi Mix 2 next week

Xiaomi has confirmed the rumours that the company is planning to announce the Mi Note 3 smartphone at the Mi Mix 2 launch event next week.

The Chinese company’s co-founder Bin Lin earlier today shared a teaser of the upcoming Mi Note 3 on his Weibo page. Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2 launch event is scheduled for September 11.

Although Mi Note 3 is a mystery at this point, the teaser image does suggest that the phone will include dual camera setup on the back.

Among other specifications, we expect the Mi Note 3 will sports a display around 5.7 to 6-inches in size with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor powering it. The phone will also likely carry 6GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage and Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI.

In related news, Xiaomi recently unveiled its first Android One smartphone in India. Dubbed as Mi A1, the phone is scheduled to go on sale a day after Mi Mix 2 announcement i.e. September 12. Mi A1 is a mid-range smartphone with features like 5.5-inch FHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM and stock Android Nougat.

Check out the full Mi Note 3 teaser below: