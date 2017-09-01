Microsoft’s new Mixer app lets you stream games from Android

Microsoft has launched its Mixer Create app in Google Play, allowing users to stream Android games. According to the company, any game can be streamed using Mixer Create, same as on YouTube or Twitch. In addition, you will be able to vlog, participation in co-streams and the manage your Mixer settings right in the app.

“You can now broadcast playing your favorite mobile games directly from your phone – no extra software or equipment needed,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Mixer Create features