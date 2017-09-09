Popular leakster @evleaks on Saturday shared a press render of a Motorola smartphone with Android One branding, leading to speculation that Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility might be planning to launch an Android One smartphone.

While the details about the alleged device are unclear at this point, the render look exactly like the back of the recently unveiled Moto X4. It is possible that Motorola might release a variant of X4 under the Android One umbrella. However, this seems weird given Motorola already uses pretty much stock Android in its smartphones.

It is another possibility that the leaked Motorola Android One phone is an underpowered variant of X4. But then X4 isn’t really a very powerful phone to begin with.

At this point, we don’t really know anything apart from the leaked render, so there is little to speculate with. If Motorola is indeed working on an Android one smartphone, more leaks are bound to follow in the coming days. We will let you guys know as soon as we have more details.