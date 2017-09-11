HMD Global has finally released the Android 7.1.1 update for the Nokia 3 smartphone. The update is now live over-the-air (OTA) in markets across the globe including India.

If you don’t automatically get the OTA notification, you can head over to Settings > About Phone > Software update to manually check for the Nougat 7.1.1 update.

As per a small changelog shared by Nokia, the update will bring Android 7.1.1 base as well as improved system stability and user interface enhancements. In addition, you can expect to see new emojis, support to send GIFs directly from your keyboard, launch actions and more.

The update is 748.3 MB in size and it is better the download it using Wi-Fi rather than mobile data as that might significantly deplete your data allowance unless you have an unlimited plan.

Originally launched in July in India, Nokia 3 came with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and the Android 7.1.1 is the first major update for the phone.

HMD Global has already confirmed that it is working on the Oreo update for the phone and it will be released in the coming months. In addition to Nokia 3, all other Nokia Android phones will also receiving the Android 8.0 update.

If you use the Nokia 3 smartphone and have got the Android 7.1.1 update, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

