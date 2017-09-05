Nokia 5 first to get latest Android security patch

Nokia 5 has become the first Android smartphone to receive September’s security patch update, ahead of even Google’s Nexus and Pixel smartphones. Typically it is the Google devices that get the monthly security updates first, but off late HMD Global has been leaving even Google behind.

Before Nexus 5, Nokia 6 had received the July security patch before the Google devices. To remind you, every month Google released security patches for Android devices to the manufacturers. These security patches include latest fixes from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), the upstream Linux kernel, and chip manufacturers.

Coming to the latest Nokia 5 update, it is 142MB in size and brings a number of security fixes and improvements. Don’t expect to see any new features as the update is dedicated to security patches only.

If you own a Nokia 5, the update will automatically reach your phone over-the-air (OTA). You can also try checking manually by going to Settings > system updates > check for updates.

In related news, HMD Global recently announced that all Nokia-branded Android phones released by the company will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. There is no word on a timeline but the update is coming.

