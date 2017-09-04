All Nokia Android phones will get Android Oreo update

HMD Global has revealed that all Nokia-branded Android smartphones released by the company will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update.

The company’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas announced the news on Twitter in reply to a user query about the Oreo updates. He, however, declined to share the timing of the updates.

“All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don’t get into trouble ?,” Sarvikas wrote.

To remind you, HMD Global currently sells four Nokia-branded Android phones – Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. Nokia 3 has just started getting the Android 7.1.1 update, so it might take sometime for the Oreo update to arrive for the phone.

Officially launched last month, Android Oreo is not a major revamp but it brings some great features like password autofill, picture-in-picture support, notification dots, Play Protect, new emojis and more. You can read about the best Oreo features here.