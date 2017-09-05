Nubia M2 Play debuts in India, priced at Rs. 8,999

Chinese tech giant ZTE’s subsidiary Nubia has introduced the new M2 Play smartphone in the Indian market. Part of the company’s M-series, M2 Play will join the already available M2 and M2 Lite smartphones in the country.

According to a press release issued by the company, the new phone will retail at Rs. 8,999. Nubia has partnered with Amazon India for the sales of the device. There is no word on the exact availability date at this point and at the time writing this report, the phone wasn’t selling at Amazon.in.

Nubia M2 Play sports a 5.5-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. It includes 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery.

On the imaging front, Nubia has packed a 13MP f2.2 rear camera on the device with a 5MP f2.4 front shooter.

Nubia M2 Play runs on Android 7 Nougat with nubia 5.0 UI. There is a fingerprint sensor onboard as well.

“The device has been designed to offer a perfect integration of performance, speed and good looks. M2 Play has a Neo Power 2.5 technology package that helps in battery optimization as well as scenario-based smart sensing the user enjoys a perfect balance between performance and energy consumption,” stated Nubia.