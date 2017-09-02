OnePlus 1000 days sale: Rs. 4,000 discount on OnePlus 3T

OnePlus on Friday announced the completion of 1000 days of its operations in the Indian market. To mark this occasion, the company is holding a special promotion event next week – OnePlus 1000 days sale.

Set to run from Tuesday, September 5 to Thursday, September 7, the 1000 days sale will be held on the company’s own e-store (and probably Amazon.in).

“We are pleased to offer exclusive benefits to celebrate the 1,000 days of OnePlus in India. The fast growth of the brand in India is attributed to the strong support from OnePlus community who truly resonate with the spirit of ‘Never Settle’ and our exclusive sales partner Amazon.in,”said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, India at OnePlus.

Promotions

OnePlus will be offering the OnePlus 3T smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 25,999, down Rs. 4,000 from the list price of Rs. 29,999. In addition, the company will also offer additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on using Axis Bank credit and debit cards for the purchase. The cashback offer will also be available for OnePlus 5 smartphone.

This is not all, there will be promotions on exchange and EMIs as well during the OnePlus 1000 days sale.