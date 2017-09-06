Oppo A71 debuts in select markets, India launch soon

Oppo has quietly unveiled the new A71 smartphone in the markets like Malaysia and Pakistan. The smartphone carries entry-level specifications and can now be purchased in the two markets. The phone is retailing at PKR 22,490 in Pakistan and RM858 in Malaysia.

Coming to the specifications, Oppo A71 features a 5.2-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MT6750 processor and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with Color OS 3.1.

The company has also included 3GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage, and 3000 mAh battery in the A71. On the camera front, there is 13-megapixel f2.2 rear shooter in the phone as well as a 5MP secondary front camera with f2.4 aperture.

India launch

Industry sources reveal that Oppo’s India unit is currently preparing to release the device in the country and we could see an official announcement soon. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs. 12,490 in the Indian market.

Oppo A71 full specifications

Display: 5.2-inch 720p TFT

Processor: 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750

Memory: 3GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage, presence of microSD card slot unclear

Connectivity: Dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Blueooth 4.0, GPS

Battery: 3000 mAh

OS: Android 7.1

Cameras: 13MP f2.2 rear with LED flash, 5MP f2.4 front

Colours: Gold, Black