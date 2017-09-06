Panasonic unveils budget Android phone P9, priced at Rs. 6,290

Panasonic has launched a new budget Android smartphone in the Indian market. Part of the company’s P-series, the new P9 has been priced at Rs. 6290 and is now available via the company shops and retail outlets in the country.

As indicated by the affordable price-tag, Panasonic P9 includes entry-level specifications. It comes with a 5-inch 720p screen, 1GB of RAM, and 2210 mAh battery. The phone is powered by 1.1Ghz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It also packs 16GB of internal memory, microSD card slot and 4G VoLTE support. Full specs can be found at the end of the report.

“P9 is equipped with all that you need to capture the world around you flawlessly and keeps everything you love. Targeted towards consumers who are always on the go, look for durability in display screen and want a smooth multitasking experience with the latest Android Nougat 7.0,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

According to the company, P9 can be grabbed in Champagne Gold and Black colours.

Panasonic P9 full specifications

OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Display: 5-inch IPS HD screen with Asahi Dragon Trail

Processor: 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M

Memory: 1GB of RAM, 16GB of Internal memory, microSD card slot with support up to 32GB

Battery: 2210 mAh

Cameras: 8MP f2.0 rear camera, 5MP f2.4 front shooter

Connectivity: Dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G VoLTE