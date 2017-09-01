Ricoh’s Theta V 360-degree camera runs Android

Ricoh has been making 360-degree cameras for sometime now. The company is now expanding its Theta line-up with a new 360-degree camera ‘Theta V’, which can capture 14-megapixel stills and 4K videos.

Sporting a lightweight and compact design, Theta V includes a new image sensor and processor for more realistic 360-degree content. The camera’s data transfer speed has also been enhanced and Theta V can transfer content 2.5 times faster than previous Theta models.

According to Ricoh, Theta V is powered by Snapdragon 625 processor and runs on Android. Although you won’t see Android on Theta V like you do on other devices, the company says that the presence of Android allows the camera’s functionality to be easily extended via smartphone applications. Various plug-ins are currently under development, Ricoh added.

The 360-degree camera is now available for pre-sale in the US for $429.95.

Here is a quick look at the key features and specifications of Ricoh Theta V