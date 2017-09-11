Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) getting Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

Continuing the release of Android 7.0 update for Galaxy smartphones, Samsung India has now rolled out Nougat update for Galaxy A7 2017-variant. The update is now live over-the-air (OTA) and will automatically reach your Galaxy A7 SM-A720F unit. In case, you don’t get the update notification, you can head over to Settings > About Phone > Update, to manually look for the update.

Over 1.3GB in size, the Galaxy A7 update brings the same new features and improvements that other mid-range Galaxy smartphones are getting. You can expect to see revamped user interface, new dual messenger function, improved settings menu, faster operation, and more. Nougat update also includes battery optimisations, improved notifications shade and tweaked quick settings.

Originally launched back in March in India, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) comes with features like 5.7-inch full HD screen, 3GB of RAM, 16MP primary camera, and 3600 mAh battery. Despite being introduced this year, the phone was released with Marshmallow on-board. It started getting the Nougat update last month, beginning with Thailand.

In related news, Samsung India recently rolled-out the Android 7 Nougat update for the J7 Prime and J7 (2016) smartphones in the country. Both the updates are available over-the-air.

