Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) getting Android Nougat update in India

Samsung has started rolling out the over-the-air Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy J7 (2016) in the Indian market. The OTA update is 1030MB in size and will automatically reach your J7 unit.

As per the changelog, the update brings user interface improvements, new performance modes, and improved notifications shade. The J7 update also includes better quick settings, improved multi-window, system speed enhancements.

The Korean company has also added tweaks to how apps are downloaded and installed on the smartphone.

If you don’t immediately see the update, don’t worry. Typically the updates are released in phases and you can manually check for them by going to Settings > About Device > Download update manually.

Samsung had originally started the Nougat update roll-out for the J7 (2016) a week ago in Russia.

Launched in May 2016, the Galaxy J7 includes a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3300 mAh battery and Exynos 7870 processor.

via